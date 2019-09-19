Barton Men and Women pick up road wins in Pratt

Barton Men 4 Pratt 0

The No. 14 ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team put three first-half tallies on the board Wednesday afternoon earning their sixth straight shutout victory in a dominating 4-0 performance on the road over Pratt Community College.

The victory improves the Cougars to 4-0-0 in the Jayhawk and 7-0-1 overall while Pratt drops to 0-3-1 and 1-7-1 on the season. Barton will look to grasp control of the West on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. from the Cougar Soccer Complex as perennial power Cloud County Community College (3-1, 5-3) comes to town.

Barton Women 3 Pratt 1

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team rattled home a pair of second half goals Wednesday afternoon scrapping to a 3-1 road victory over Pratt Community College.

The victory moves the Cougars 4-1-0 in Jayhawk play and 4-4-0 overall while dropping the Pratt to 1-3-0 in league and 2-7-0 for the season. Barton will return back home Saturday afternoon putting their three game winning streak on the line against conference leading Cloud County Community College (4-0, 6-2) scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. kick from the Cougar Soccer Complex.