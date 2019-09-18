Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Howie Kendrick finished a double shy of hitting for a cycle, Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2. St. Louis leads the NL Central by two games over the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, and the Nationals hold the NL’s top wild card by 1 1/2 games over the Cubs and Brewers. Corbin struck out 11 while giving up two unearned runs and five hits in six innings.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is recovering from a minor stroke. The 87-year-old Herzog became ill Monday at his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in suburban St. Louis. The St. Louis Cardinals say Herzog is “currently resting and doing well.”

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a tying homer leading off the seventh, Seth Brown hit a go-ahead double two batters later, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 to keep control of the AL’s top wild card. Olson’s drive to deep center reached the Coliseum’s elevated bleachers in the level above the luxury suites. Royals starter Jorge Lopez (4-8) then hit Mark Canha with a pitch before Brown doubled.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Everyone thought Sammy Watkins and flashy rookie Mecole Hardman would pick up the slack for injured Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Turns out it was Demarcus Robinson who had the big day. He hauled in all six of his passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs rolled to a 28-10 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has some cleaning up to do if it wants to become the team it hoped to be back in August. Muffed punts and untimely penalties have hurt the Cyclones, who have also struggled to score points in their 1-1 start to the season. Iowa State hosts Louisiana-Monroe this weekend.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The numbers say Oklahoma’s defense has improved this season. Last season, Oklahoma ranked 114th out of 129 schools in total defense and 101st in scoring defense. This season, the Sooners rank 46th nationally out of 130 teams in scoring defense and 58th in total defense. An aggressive, ball-hawking unit led by new coordinator Alex Grinch has done its part in the fifth-ranked Sooners’ 3-0 start.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Milwaukee Brewers are back in a tie with the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card and two games behind the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. The Brew Crew won for the 11th time in 12 games as Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain homered in a 3-1 win against San Diego. Gray struck out nine and allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings to pitch Cincinnati to a 4-2 victory over the Cubs.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Rhys Hoskins and Jose Pirela hit two-run homers off Dallas Keuchel in a five-run fourth before the Philadelphia Phillies withstood a chaotic ninth inning to beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-4. Vince Velasquez gave up two runs in the first before recovering with four straight scoreless innings to get the win. Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a homer off Phillies closer Héctor Neris, who later put runners on first and third with one out before posting his 27th save.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins trimmed their magic number for winning the AL Central to seven by scoring three runs in the bottom of the 12th to knock off the Chicago White Sox, 9-8. Ronald Torreyes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end it after Marwin Gonzalez tied it with a two-run single. Ryan Cordell’s two-run blast in the top of the 12th put Chicago ahead before Minnesota rallied for the second time in extra innings.

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees and Houston Astros both cut their magic number for clinching an AL postseason berth to one. Luis Severino worked four innings in his season debut and Gleyber Torries slammed a three-run homer as the Yankees pounded the Los Angeles Angels, 8-0. Justin Verlander picked up his major league-leading 19th win by scattering four hits and striking out eight over six shutout innings of the Astros’ 4-1 verdict over Texas.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 0

Final San Francisco 7 Boston 6 (15 Innings)

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 L-A Angels 0

Final Cleveland 7 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 5

Final Houston 4 Texas 1

Final Minnesota 9 Chi White Sox 8 (12 Innings)

Final Oakland 2 Kansas City 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

Final Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4

Final Washington 6 St. Louis 2

Final Cincinnati 4 Chi Cubs 2

Final N-Y Mets 6 Colorado 1

Final Miami 12 Arizona 6