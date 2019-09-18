Two Kansas men admit role in carjacking Cadillac SUV

TOPEKA, KAN. – Two Kansas men pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal carjacking charge, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Chauncey Elliott Lyles, 20, Topeka, Kan., and Mathdaniel Squirrel, 23, Topeka, Kan., both pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking.

In their pleas, they admitted that on Jan. 30, 2019, in Topeka, they threatened the driver of a 2007 Cadillac SUV and stole the vehicle.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 26. The parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of not less than 60 months and not more than 87 months.