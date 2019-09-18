Thursday Weather

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.