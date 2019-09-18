Thursday Weather

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.