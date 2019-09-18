Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guest’s include staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission who will talk about all the fall programs taking place right now and upcoming recreational opportunities that you can take advantage of.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include staff from the Barton County Health Department including Public Health Educator Katelyn Sigler and Doneta Messersmith who serves as the Department’s Social Worker and Children with Special Health Care Needs Coordinator.

11:30-12:00 “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have an update with all the upcoming events in Ellinwood and talk to those who are making them happen.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6:00 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-10P Major League Baseball – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”