Police: Kansas City homicide suspect believed to be in central Kansas

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 2:30 p.m. September 13, police responded to 13th and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, according to officer T.J. Tomasic. Officers found a man later identified as Jamagio J. Berryman, 29, Kansas City. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.

On Tuesday, police reported they had located a vehicle in connection with the shooting parked near 13th and Euclid. They continue their work to identify the suspect and released a photo and

The KCKPD Criminal Investigation Bureau has reason to believe he may have traveled to Wichita or another area of south-central Kansas, according to Tomasic.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his identity is asked to contact police.