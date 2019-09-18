Little Jerusalem State Park opening could boost tourism in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The newest state park in Kansas will be opening Oct. 12 in Logan County, and Great Bend city officials are excited about the tourist flow to the western part of the state.

Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park contain the state’s largest Niobrara Chalk formation. The chalk columns have stored fossils of reptiles dating back 85 million years. The state park is located just to the west of U.S. 83 Highway, halfway between Scott City and Oakley.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says Great Bend will be a stopping point for many tourists coming from the east to see Little Jerusalem.

“Hopefully Great Bend will be seeing a lot of those travelers,” said Hayes. “Cheyenne Bottoms was listed last year by the State of Kansas as the next hot spot in Kansas.”

Hayes says the City of Great Bend had a booth at the Kansas State Fair this year, and the number one question people asked them was when Little Jerusalem was opening. Many of the fair goers noted they planned to stop at Cheyenne Bottoms near Great Bend on their way out to the state park.

The grand opening celebration Oct. 12 at Little Jerusalem will open their gates at 9 a.m. and trails starting at 11 a.m. Guided tours will be offered throughout the day. Visitors to the state park are required to purchase a daily vehicle permit for $5 or have an annual Kansas state parks vehicle pass.