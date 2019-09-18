KVCA Volleyball Rankings

The week 2 volleyball rankings from the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 6A
1. Blue Valley North 9-0 (1)
2. Washburn Rural 8-1 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 4-1 (3)
4. Blue Valley 4-2 (4)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 8-3 (5)
6. Garden City 4-0 (6)
7. Mill Valley 6-2 (9)
8. Derby 8-2 (8)
9. Blue Valley Northwest 8-2 (7)
10. Wichita East 9-1 (10)
CLASS 5A
1. St. James Academy 8-0 (1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (2)
3. Spring Hill 13-0 (6)
4. Bishop Carroll 9-0 (4)
5. Lansing 6-4 (3)
6. Bonner Springs 8-2 (5)
7. Maize South 12-0 (7)
8. Basehor-Linwood 10-2 (NR)
9. Topeka-Seaman 10-4 (8)
10. Goddard 14-2 (10)
CLASS 4A
1. Andale 13-1 (1)
2. Topeka-Hayden 9-4 (2)
3. Nickerson 13-2 (5)
4. Bishop Miege 0-2 (3)
5. Louisburg 5-5 (4)
6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 6-1 (6)
7. Buhler 8-1 (7)
8. Chapman 10-3 (NR)
9. Circle 6-3 (9)
10. Independence 3-2 (8)
CLASS 3A
1. Royal Valley 15-0 (1)
2. Beloit 10-0 (3)
3. Hesston 10-2 (4)
4. Sabetha 14-2 (7)
5. Belle Plaine 8-3 (5)
6. Frontenac 8-2 (6)
7. Silver Lake 4-4 (2)
8. West Franklin 4-0 (8)
9. Phillipsburg 5-1 (10)
10. Riverton 9-1 (NR)
CLASS 2A
1. Wabaunsee 11-1 (1)
2. Smith Center 5-0 (2)
3. Garden Plain 8-1 (3)
4. Sedgwick 13-1 (4)
5. St. Mary’s-Colgan 10-1 (5)
6. Valley Heights 13-3 (6)
7. Ellinwood 11-1 (7)
8. Maranatha Christian 7-2 (8)
9. Trego Community 9-3 (9)
10. Oskaloosa 10-4 (10)
CLASS 1A
1. Rural Vista 11-0 (6)
2. Spearville 3-2 (1)
3. Centralia 7-3 (2)
4. Chetopa 12-1 (5)
5. Attica 10-0 (10)
6. Golden Plains 14-1 (9)
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 10-2 (8)
8. Thunder Ridge 13-1 (7)
9. Little River 7-4 (3)
10. Moundridge 9-5 (4)