KVCA Volleyball Rankings

The week 2 volleyball rankings from the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 6A

1. Blue Valley North 9-0 (1)

2. Washburn Rural 8-1 (2)

3. Blue Valley West 4-1 (3)

4. Blue Valley 4-2 (4)

5. Gardner-Edgerton 8-3 (5)

6. Garden City 4-0 (6)

7. Mill Valley 6-2 (9)

8. Derby 8-2 (8)

9. Blue Valley Northwest 8-2 (7)

10. Wichita East 9-1 (10)

CLASS 5A

1. St. James Academy 8-0 (1)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (2)

3. Spring Hill 13-0 (6)

4. Bishop Carroll 9-0 (4)

5. Lansing 6-4 (3)

6. Bonner Springs 8-2 (5)

7. Maize South 12-0 (7)

8. Basehor-Linwood 10-2 (NR)

9. Topeka-Seaman 10-4 (8)

10. Goddard 14-2 (10)

CLASS 4A

1. Andale 13-1 (1)

2. Topeka-Hayden 9-4 (2)

3. Nickerson 13-2 (5)

4. Bishop Miege 0-2 (3)

5. Louisburg 5-5 (4)

6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 6-1 (6)

7. Buhler 8-1 (7)

8. Chapman 10-3 (NR)

9. Circle 6-3 (9)

10. Independence 3-2 (8)

CLASS 3A

1. Royal Valley 15-0 (1)

2. Beloit 10-0 (3)

3. Hesston 10-2 (4)

4. Sabetha 14-2 (7)

5. Belle Plaine 8-3 (5)

6. Frontenac 8-2 (6)

7. Silver Lake 4-4 (2)

8. West Franklin 4-0 (8)

9. Phillipsburg 5-1 (10)

10. Riverton 9-1 (NR)

CLASS 2A

1. Wabaunsee 11-1 (1)

2. Smith Center 5-0 (2)

3. Garden Plain 8-1 (3)

4. Sedgwick 13-1 (4)

5. St. Mary’s-Colgan 10-1 (5)

6. Valley Heights 13-3 (6)

7. Ellinwood 11-1 (7)

8. Maranatha Christian 7-2 (8)

9. Trego Community 9-3 (9)

10. Oskaloosa 10-4 (10)

CLASS 1A

1. Rural Vista 11-0 (6)

2. Spearville 3-2 (1)

3. Centralia 7-3 (2)

4. Chetopa 12-1 (5)

5. Attica 10-0 (10)

6. Golden Plains 14-1 (9)

7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 10-2 (8)

8. Thunder Ridge 13-1 (7)

9. Little River 7-4 (3)

10. Moundridge 9-5 (4)