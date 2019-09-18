KHP: Portion of westbound I-70 closed after semi rollover crash

LINCOLN COUNTY — Authorities are on the scene of an accident early Wednesday in Lincoln County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash on Interstate 70 near the Beverly exit in Lincoln County has forced westbound traffic to exit at the Brookville-Tescott exit and travel north to Tescott and west to Lincoln and south on Kansas 14 as officials work to clear the accident scene.

East bound lanes are still open. The KHP reminded drivers to slow down as they approach the scene.

The KHP has not released details on injuries.