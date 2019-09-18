KBI: Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on suspicion of rape

BARTON COUNTY – A civilian employee of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was arrested today by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:40 a.m., KBI agents arrested 64-year-old Jimmy L. Hapes, Great Bend, at 1408 Kansas, in Great Bend. He was arrested for one count of rape connected to an incident that occurred on June 7.

Hapes is a civil process server for the sheriff’s office, and was placed on administrative leave following the accusation.

The KBI initiated the investigation on June 24, when the Great Bend Police Department requested KBI assistance after the rape was reported to them.

The Barton County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.