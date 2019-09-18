Kansas woman found with marijuana worth $500,000 in car

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on I-70, eastbound just east of the West Union Road exit, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 145 pounds of marijuana that was destined for the Topeka area. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $500,000.

Deputies arrested Janae N. Williams, 30, of Topeka, on requested charges that include Possession of Marijuana with Intent to distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.