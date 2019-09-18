House to be constructed on vacant lot on 18th Street

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Lila Hoch purchased real estate at 2115 18th Street in Great Bend. The real estate was zoned as C-1, local commercial. Wanting to build a home on the property, Hoch went before the City of Great Bend Planning Commission to ask to rezone the lot to R-2, two-family residential.

City Attorney Bob Suelter says a notice was published and mailed to property owners within 200 feet of the real estate, and there were no problems voiced.

“There was no one that appeared at the Planning Commission meeting except Lila,” said Suelter.

Hoch plans to construct a home, storage building, and carport on the vacant lot just to the south of Park Elementary School.

“It is kind of nice to have a property in town considered, because it seems like you do not get near the difficulties getting them through the Planning Commission,” said Suelter.

The Great Bend City Council approved the Planning Commission’s recommendation to rezone the property from C-1 to R-2.