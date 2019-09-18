Henderson named grand marshal for holiday parade

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Home for the Holidays Parade always falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Great Bend. This year that lands on Nov. 30. Work is already in progress for the holiday activities and promotions.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade will be Diann Henderson, the Executive Director for the Great Bend Recreation Commission.

“Diann has done so much for our community,” said Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes. “It is nice that she can be recognized for her efforts.”

A small committee votes on the grand marshal each year. Barry Bowers served in the role last year and Eagle Radio’s Scott Donovan was grand marshal in 2016.

The theme for this year’s parade in downtown Great Bend is “Country Christmas.”