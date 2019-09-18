Great Bend Chamber coffee hour & after hours

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

Sunflower Diversified Services, Inc. |Westside Market | 5523 10th St.

Join Sunflower Diversified Services, Inc., to celebrate the upcoming opening of the new UPS Store. Sunflower Diversified Services, Inc., is the original non-profit service organization in the business of assisting children and adults with developmental disabilities. SDS is celebrating 53 years of serving communities in Barton, Rush, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee Counties.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Chamber Business After Hours

Barton Community College – Classroom Building

Join Barton Community College for a hands-on demonstration of the new Nex-Tech Active Classroom during this Chamber Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5-7PM. There will be refreshments, comments from Nex-Tech and Barton Community College and demonstrations of the new equipment.

Sponsored by Nex-Tech, the Active Learning Classroom, utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide a modern educational experience for its students. The equipment allows multiple configurations of the room, which can be done quickly.

The classroom is outfitted with the following technology:

• Vision Exchange Active Learning Pod System – This system connects collaborative teams with the latest technologies to provide extremely effective collaborative learning furniture. The round table design encourages interactive communication while the central pedestal delivers the technology that helps turn individual ideas into ream-based solutions.

• Pivot Jr. Workstation – mobility in the classroom is key to a collaborative environment. The Pivot Jr. works perfect for both students and instructors, allowing freedom throughout the room, and in the learning process.

• Flex Active Flip Table – with a simple pull, you can quickly and easily flip the table to a nesting position for easy storage. These tables can store in a smaller place allowing quick reconfiguration of the active learning environment.

• Hovercam Pilot – This is a cutting edge teacher station with a computer and collaboration hub all-in-one and it’s also plug-and-play ready with other devices.