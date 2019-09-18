GPS Kids Club receives $9,400 from members of 100+ People Who Care group

GPS Kids Club, a non-profit childcare center based in Hoisington, Kansas, is excited to announce that their organization was voted the winner of more than $9,400 in donations during the 3rd quarter giving meeting of the 100+ People Who Care group.

The early education center’s mission is to provide quality child care through a safe, nurturing, faith-based environment and the grant funding received will be put toward necessary renovations at their Hoisington facility to stay up to code. Children at GPS Kids Club receive daily homework help, learn essential life skills, are introduced to music and drama, have the opportunity for free play and arts and crafts, and receive healthy meals and snacks.

The organization’s staff focuses on building positive and respectful relationships between the children in their care. Bible stories and related social-skills lessons help children to learn self-respect, integrity, confidence, and mindfulness of civic responsibility.

“It’s been over two years since we started this group, which means we’ve awarded more than $110,000 to deserving local charities such as GPS Kids Club,” says Julie Mazouch, Steering Committee Chair for the 100+ People Who Care group. “This quarter, we had a few pledges that weren’t turned in, which means that GPS Kids Club received a little less than our normal $10,000 threshold. Summer is always a busy time for people, so we hope that additional donations will pour in to bridge that gap. And we’re definitely recruiting more members to build our numbers before next quarter so we can bless the winning charity with at least $10,000!”

The quarterly pledges of the 100+ People Who Care members will assist GPS Kids Club with necessary building upgrades, including fireproof doors and additional exit doors. To learn more about GPS Kids Club, please visit their website at https://gpskidsclub.com and be sure to like the organization’s Facebook page.

The next giving meeting for the 100+ People Who Care group will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at the Best Western Angus Inn Courtyard. At that time, representatives from GPS

Kids Club will return to provide an update on how the organization is utilizing their donations. Members will also vote to select and nominate local, charitable organizations to receive future funds.

More details can be found on the group’s website, www.100bartoncounty.org, or on their Facebook page. Anyone interested in joining can fill out a brief pledge form on the website, or they can attend the upcoming November meeting.