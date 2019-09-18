Everly Set pays tribute to famous brothers for first Community Concert

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association will begin its 2019-2020 season with The Everly Set, bringing back the rock and roll music of The Everly Brothers of ‘50s and ‘60s fame. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone, Great Bend.

This GBCCA event is open to association members. No single concert tickets are available, but full-time students will be admitted to the concert for a $5 donation at the door.

This year the association is able to deliver five concerts for the same price as last year’s season, which offered four. Anyone still wishing to purchase a season membership may do so at the door of the Everly Set concert. Memberships are $50 per adult; $10 for any full-time enrolled student; $110 for a Family Membership; and $110 for a Grandparent Package. Those wanting to purchase memberships should arrive early. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Everly Set is made up of two acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, who have combined their talents to bring back some of the rock-and-roll past by emulating the brothers, Phil and Don Everly. As teenagers in 1957, the Everly Brothers supercharged the vocal sound of rock and roll with their sparkling harmonies in their mega-hits, ”Bye Bye Love,” and “Wake Up Little Suzie,” followed by many others including “Cathy’s Clown,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “When Will I Be Loved,” and many more.

The Everly Brothers influenced the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, the Beach Boys and the Bee Gees. Their impact on popular music throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s is immeasurable.

No strangers to rock-and-roll talent, Altman founded the popular ‘80s and ‘90s group, Rockapella, and Skuller is a recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame “Holly Prize.” Now as the Everly Set, they bring back memories of the Everly Brothers with their fun, familiar and friendly performances.

The GBCCA’s 2019-2020 season will continue with the Annie Moses Band, Oct. 13; A Jazzy Little Christmas, Dec. 10; Classic Nashville Roadshow, April 27, 2020; and Beginnings (Chicago Tribute Band), May 11, 2020.

For more information about GBCCA, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org, or call 620-793-2748.