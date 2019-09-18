GREAT BEND – Elizabeth Chaplin Ledesma, 24, passed away September 15, 2019, at her home in Great Bend. She was born February 14, 1995, at Hoisington to Thomas J. & Samantha (Johnson) Ledesma.

A lifetime area resident, Elizabeth lived in Great Bend and was a caregiver for Sunflower Diversified Services. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was known for her quick wit, always dishing out a good comeback. She was considered a cool friend and had many. She especially enjoyed being with her children and loving them.

Survivors include, her father, Thomas Ledesma and stepmother Kimberly; her mother, Samantha Wesley and stepfather Allan; one son, Damian Ehster of the home; one daughter, Autumn Ehster of the home; one brother, Isaac Ledesma of Great Bend; grandparents, Alberta Ledesma of Hoisington, Ronald Wilson of Great Bend, and Fred Johnson of Trousdale; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Cynthia Wilson; grandfather, Herman M. Ledesma; uncle, Bill McVey; and cousin, Adrian Martin.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, with Pastor Adam Wutka presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Children’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

