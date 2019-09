Dakota’s Deals- Weds. Sept. 18th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2019

1. 41 CHEVY SPECIAL DELUXE CAR FOR SALE, 67 PLYMOUTH VALIANT CAR FOR SALE 640-7432

2. SMALL METAL TABLE WITH GLASS TOP AND 2 CHAIRS FOR SALE $30, 8FT ALUMINUM A-FRAME STEP LADDER $40 989-745-5813 LOCATED IN GREAT BEND.

3. LOOKING FOR A MOBILITY SCOOTER 3 OR 4 WHEEL. 620-377-7043

4. 5 &1/2 NORTHSTAR GENERATOR FOR SALE, TORCH WITH BOTTLES AND CART FOR SALE, 2 FLOOR FURNACES FOR SALE 786-5903

5. FORD 460 BIG BLOCK ENGINE LOW MILEAGE GOOD CONDITION FOR SALE, TRANSMISSION FOR SALE, 68 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT WIDE PICKUP FRAME WITH CAB & FRONT CLIP FOR SALE, 2 – 20.8 42 TRACTOR TIRES FOR SALE 785-650-1175

6. COOKING CAJUN CHARCOAL WATER SMOKER FOR SALE 620-791-7510

7. RAINBOW VACCUM CLEANER FOR SALE – VERY UNIQUE ITEM – 4 YEARS OLD BUT NEWEST MODEL. DOES CARPETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BLINDS, PILLOWS, ETC. HAS ATTACHMENTS. MORE INFORMATION, TAKING OFFERS ON IT. 603-6632

8. TO GIVEAWAY – TIGER LILIES, PAMPAS GRASS, LILIES OF THE VALLEY, AND OTHER FLOWERS. 620-617-6642

9. YEAR AND A HALF OLD FEMALE REGISTERED BLACK LAB TO FIND A GOOD HOME FOR. LOOKING 10X10X6 DOG PEN OR GATE TO FIT IT AND TOP RAIL. 785-324-0550

10. FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE, VARIOUS BIRD CAGES SIZES AND COLORS, 10 GALLON FISH TANK FOR SALE, DUCKS FOR SALE. 792-7074

11. INDUSTRIAL GAS ENGINE FOR SALE HERCULES 4CLY WATERCOOLED WITH RADIATOR APPROX. 15-18HP ASKING $350 786-0762

12. 2 LOG RACKS 10 & 1/2FT LONG 11&1/2FT LONG, WOOD BURNING STOVE MADE OUT OF 100 GAL WATER HEATER 5FT TALL 24INCH IN DIAMETER, GLASS DOOR ON IT. 2002 EAGLE TRAILER 7X18FT LONG BUMPER HITCH WITH RAMPS ASKING $800 804-0064

13. MOTORS – 1 BOLTS ON THE BACK 30LB THRUST, BOW MOUNT 3 FORWARD & BACKWARD SPEEDS, 120-150LB THRUST (CABELA’S SIGNATURE SERIES). WASHER & DRYER FOR SALE (DRYER NEEDS CORD) $75, HUMMINGBIRD DEPTH FINDER FOR SALE 793-0979

14. FLAT SCREEN TV’S FOR SALE 27″ ASKING $35, 16″ ASKING $15 – BOTH WORK. LARIAT ROPES KEPT INSIDE GOOD CONDITION ASKING $15, METAL PIPE FOR SALE CUT IN 16′ LENGTHS 1/8″ THICK 2 & 1/4″ IN DIAMETER (ON A PERMANENT ROUND CORAL) 48 OF THEM FOR SALE $5 EACH & GRAVITY CLOSE SWING GATE FOR SALE 6FT LONG X 3 &1/2 TALL. OCTAGON SHAPE WOOD BURNING STOVE FOR SALE $35

785-259-4200

15. CLOTH BROWN LIFT CHAIR FOR SALE ASKING $75, 10 – MAN TENT FOR SALE. 620-617-3505

16. RABBIT CAGE FOR SALE ON 4 LEGS ASKING $5, XL COUNTERTOP CONVECTION OVEN FOR SALE $40, DECORATIVE OAK WOOD SHELVE HAS A CLOCK AND BAROMETER ETC BUILT IN THE WOOD ASKING $20. 792-9559

17. 36″ PULL BEHIND AERATOR/SPREADER (RESEEDING GRASS) FOR SALE. 617-1328

18. LOOKING FOR OLDER STYLE CLOSED FACED FISHING REELS. 785-483-1817