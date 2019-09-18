Cop Shop (9/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/17)

Injury Accident

At 12:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 3212 10th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/17)

Injury Accident

At 11:53 a.m. an accident was reported at 3212 10th Street.

Theft

At 12:15 p.m. theft of a Vera Bradley purse was reported at 1649 K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 3:05 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2110 29th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:06 p.m. a report of someone damaging a scree at 1310 Hoover Street was made.

Theft

At 6:14 p.m. Cervs, 1000 Main Street, reported a white truck with blue on the side failing to pay for fuel.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 5220 10th Street.