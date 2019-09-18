Cop Shop (9/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/17)
Injury Accident
At 12:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 3212 10th Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/17)
Injury Accident
At 11:53 a.m. an accident was reported at 3212 10th Street.
Theft
At 12:15 p.m. theft of a Vera Bradley purse was reported at 1649 K-96 Highway.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 3:05 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2110 29th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 4:06 p.m. a report of someone damaging a scree at 1310 Hoover Street was made.
Theft
At 6:14 p.m. Cervs, 1000 Main Street, reported a white truck with blue on the side failing to pay for fuel.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 5220 10th Street.