CEO, CFO at hospital in Junction City resign

JUNCTION CITY —The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City have resigned.

Officials at the hospital released information to hospital employees Tuesday.

“On behalf of Mark Stenstrom, DVM, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Geary Community Hospital:

The Board of Trustees of Geary Community Hospital is working to finalize a new relationship with Community Hospital Consulting (CHC Consulting), the management and consulting arm of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC). Beginning on or about October 1, 2019, CHC Consulting will provide management services for the hospital for an initial period of one year.

Many employees are already familiar with CHC Consulting through the Operational Assessment conducted by the firm early in 2019, and through a Support Services agreement in place since May 1. The new Management Services agreement would replace the Support Services agreement with the goal to help us improve across all areas of hospital. Through the Operational Assessment and the Action Plan developed in cooperation with CHC, we have a plan in place to restore the financial health to the hospital in the near future.

Our CEO Joe Stratton, DBA, FACHE and CFO Steve Doherty have resigned and left the organization. Plans include moving forward with CHC Consulting providing oversight of day to day operations, assistance with Interim replacements and beginning the search process for permanent leaders. Until CHC Consulting begins the management services, all departments will report to the existing executive team leaders. Emily Emery-Shea will be the Interim CFO.

The Board of Trustees is confident that Geary Community Hospital will strengthen to continue our mission established a century ago: Providing quality healthcare and promoting the well-being of those we serve.”