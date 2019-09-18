Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/17)

BOOKED: Xavier Carey of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn signal, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Rhoades of Lyons on Rice County District Court case for disorderly conduct with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: John Eaton of Wichita on BTDC warrant for non-residential burglary, burglary to motor vehicle x2, theft, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tristen Maas-Rader on BTDC case on a bond revocation for possession of opiate, bond is reinstated at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend was released to KDOC for case. Has possible warrant out of Pratt County.

RELEASED: Anastacio Rios of Indiana on Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Charles Rhoades on Rice County District Court case for disorderly conduct after posting a $500 surety bond.