3rd suspect in fatal drive-by shooting of Kan. boy captured in Arkansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a third suspect in custody.

With assistance from the United States Marshals Service, law enforcement located and arrested 22-year-old Lavonte D. Johnson Wednesday in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, according to Topeka police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

Johnson was arrested on a Shawnee County warrant for first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon. He is awaiting extradition to Shawnee County.

On July 25, police were dispatched to the area of SE Fremont and SE Irvingham in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Officers responded to the area and at SE 37th & SE Pennsylvania in Topeka and located a white passenger car with one male victim later identified as 16-year-old Joaquin Aj McKinney of Topeka suffering from life threatening injuries.

He was quickly transported to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Danny Kaye Williams and Zachary Jacob McFall have also been charged in relation to this investigation. Williams and McFall have been charged with one count each of first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. Investigators are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

