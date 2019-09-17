Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.