Tuesday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brett Phillips hit a tying home run off Liam Hendricks in the ninth inning, Adalberto Mondesi followed with an RBI double and the Kansas City Royals beat Oakland 6-5 to end the Athletics’ six-game winning streak. Oakland’s lead over Tampa Bay for the top AL wild card was cut to one game. Cleveland is 1½ games behind the Rays. Khris Davis’ RBI single off Kevin McCarthy gave Oakland a 5-4 lead in the eighth.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and threw out a runner at home plate from left field, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Washington Nationals 4-2. St. Louis maintained a two-game NL Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs, who closed within a half-game of the Nationals for the top NL wild card. Nationals manager Dave Martinez missed the game following a heart procedure in Washington, and bench coach Chip Hale was in charge of the dugout.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has won games for the Kansas City Chiefs without Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill, without a bell-cow running back or a defense capable of stopping just about anyone. He proved it once more on Sunday, putting together another dynamic performance on a sore ankle to lead Kansas City to a 28-10 victory in Oakland.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa says it has contacted Iowa State after the Hawkeye Marching Band was subjected to “inappropriate actions” during Saturday’s football game between the two rivals. The statement from Iowa athletic director Gary Barta did not include details. Iowa rallied to beat Iowa State 18-17 on the road. The Iowa band, like the team itself, was booed heavily by the Iowa State student section when it entered the stadium before kickoff.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will miss games this season because of shoulder injury. Coach Matt Wells says Bowman will miss several weeks because of the injury sustained in a 28-14 loss at Arizona. The first-year Red Raiders coach didn’t elaborate on the timing or more specifics about the injury. Bowman didn’t miss an offensive play Saturday night after his left shoulder was driven into the turf after a third-down completion early in the second half.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas should have three key players back from injury when the No. 12 Longhorns play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Coach Tom Herman says senior receiver Collin Johnson, senior center Zack Shackelford and sophomore linebacker Joseph Ossai will all likely play. Shackelford aggravated a previous foot injury last week against Rice and Ossai left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. Johnson sat out with a sore hamstring.

National Headlines

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ Odell Beckham Jr. made a triumphant return to the Meadowlands by providing a long scoring reception and making a one-handed grab as the Cleveland Browns dumped the battered New York Jets, 23-3. Beckham took a slant pass and outran the Jets’ defenders all the way to the end zone for an 89-yard TD that put Cleveland up 23-3 with 3 ½ minutes left in the third quarter. His spectacular 33-yard, one-handed grab got Cleveland down to the Jets 4 and set up a field goal for the game’s first points.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs remain two games behind the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals and one game ahead of Milwaukee for the second NL wild card. Kyle Schwarber belted a three-run homer and Nicholas Castellanos added a two-run double in the Cubs’ fifth straight win, 8-2 over Cincinnati. Cory Spangeberg had three RBIs, including a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the fourth inning as the Brewers won for the 10th time in 11 games, 5-1 against San Diego.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Luis Arraez was 3-for-4 with a two-run single as the Minnesota Twins downed the Chicago White Sox, 5-3 to move five games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Indians in the AL Central. Jose Berrios limited Chicago to five hits while striking out eight over 7 1/3 innings for his 13th win. Minnesota erased an early 2-0 deficit and went ahead on Mitch Garver’s RBI double in the fifth.

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Washington Nationals bench coach Chip Hale managed the team Monday in St. Louis after skipper Dave Martinez underwent a heart procedure. General manager Mike Rizzo says the 54-year-old Martinez had a minor cardiac catheterization Monday in Washington, one day after experiencing chest pains during a win over Atlanta. Martinez left in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game and was taken to a hospital.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 5 Baltimore 2

Final Minnesota 5 Chi White Sox 3

Final Kansas City 6 Oakland 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1

Final St. Louis 4 Washington 2

Final Chi Cubs 8 Cincinnati 2

Final Colorado 9 N-Y Mets 4

Final Arizona 7 Miami 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 23 N-Y Jets 3