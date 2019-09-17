The birds of prey are coming to Great Bend in November

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Ryan VanZant serves as the director for the Hutchinson Zoo but also is an active falconer. Falconry uses trained falcons as hunting tools, sending birds to snatch prey.

VanZant worked hard to make Great Bend the destination for this year’s North American Falconers Association (NAFA) conference. The week-long conference is November 17 – 23.

“It is a hunting sport and central Kansas is fantastic for that, and that is why Great Bend was chosen,” said VanZant. “We look for medium-sized communities with strong hunting tradition.”

VanZant and his prairie falcon visited the Great Bend City Council Monday night. VanZant stated falconry started more 4,000 years ago in ancient Asian culture. There are roughly 4,000 falconers in the United States and 40 in Kansas.

The conference expects to attract 200 members, their families, and of course their birds.

“It really does take a lot of time,” said VanZant. “You hunt with a gun or a bow and you hang it on the wall until the next time you go out. Using a bird a prey requires keeping the bird in really good shape. It is an everyday training.”

VanZant says once registration opened for the conference, three hotels in Great Bend sold out in less than a week.

There will be a weathering yard behind KFC where the community is welcome to come see the falcons, hawks, and even a few golden eagles. During the week, the falconers will take in guest speakers, activities, and multiple hunts with their birds. This will mark the 7th time the national conference has been held in Kansas since 1962.