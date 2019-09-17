Series of earthquakes continues to rattle Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY — After four earthquakes over the past two days, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.4 magnitude quake approximately 8 miles southeast of Caldwell in Sumner County Tuesday morning.

Just before 9p.m. Monday, the USGS reported a 3.2 magnitude quake approximately 8 miles east of Marion, Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Monday, a magnitude 3.6 quake shook the same area.

The quake follow a 3.9 magnitude quake at 2:37 a.m. Monday approximately 10 miles west of Cottonwood Falls in Chase County and a magnitude 2.8 quake at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Reno County.

There are no reports of damage or injury. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0.