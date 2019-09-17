Police: Wanted felon jailed for fatal shooting of SW Kan. restaurant owner

FINNEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting believed to be in connection with a robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 11p.m. September 10, police responded to the area of Buffalo Jones Avenue and Bancroft Street in Garden City for a reported person down, according to Captain Randy Ralston.

Upon the arrival of first responders, they located a man later identified as Ernest Ortiz, 69, Garden City lying on the east parking lot entrance to the El Conquistador Restaurant with gunshot wounds.

EMS transported him to St. Catherine Hospital where he later died. Ortiz is the owner of the El Conquistador Restaurant and the preliminary investigation revealed that this could be a possible robbery.

Just after 4:30a.m. Monday, police arrested 31-year-old Marcus William Road a transient in the 300 Block of Hillside Avenue in Garden City, according to Sergeant Lana Urteaga. He is being held in the Finney County Jail on requested charges of first-degree murder, according to Urteaga.

Roady was was wanted on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant and was on parole for convictions that include criminal damage to property and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.