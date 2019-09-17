Police catch Kansas felon, seize 6-pounds of meth

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 135.

On Monday evening, an officer monitoring traffic on I-135 recognized a northbound white Toyota Sequoia as one driven by Torrean Hughley, 30, of Salina. Hughley had two warrants for failure to appear including one from Saline County District Court and one from Harvey County, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the K-9 deployed indicated the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, and a search revealed six pounds of methamphetamine in a backpack on the front passenger floorboard, The methamphetamine has a street value of $18,000-$20,000, according to Forrester.

In addition to the active warrants, Hughley was arrested on requested charges of Distribution of a certain stimulant greater than one kilogram, Possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Hughley has four previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.