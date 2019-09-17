Police: 3 brought to Kansas hospital after reported shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and working to find a suspect.

Just after 2:30a.m. Tuesday, residents in the 300 block of SE Lime in Topeka reported hearing gunfire. Police were immediately dispatched to the area to investigate, according to Sgt. Steven Block.

A short time later, 3 victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. They arrived by a private vehicle, according to Block.

Officers and detectives responded to the hospital to speak with the victims. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police ask that anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.