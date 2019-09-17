Man charged in fatal shooting at gathering to watch Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man during a gathering Sunday to watch the KC Chiefs play Oakland, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

According to court records filed Monday, Kansas City patrol officers were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the 4200 Block of Tracy Avenue in Kansas City on a reported shooting. They found the 46-year-old Robert D. Williams inside an upstairs apartment.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 28-year-old Sharron Garner, who they said was wearing a Chiefs jersey at the time of the shooting.

He and the victim had been in the residence to watch the game earlier.

Witnesses said the defendant left the apartment for a few minutes and returned. Without saying anything, he shot the victim, unloading a full magazine before fleeing. Spent shell casings were found in the residence.

Court records say he was dressed in clothes that smelled of bleach and was high on PCP when he was found afterward hiding on the apartment’s main level.

Garner is being held on a requested bond of $350,000 cash.

