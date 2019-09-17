Lady Cougars end eight year drought in Hutchinson

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team ended an eight year drought Monday evening, notching their first win inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena since September 12th, 2011, by topping Hutchinson Community College in a five set thriller 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 19-25, and 15-6.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 in the Jayhawk West and 9-4 overall, dropping the Blue Dragons to 3-2 in league play and 4-5 on the season. Barton returns home for another key Jayhawk West tilt as No. 4 ranked Seward County Community College comes to town Saturday afternoon for a 2:00 p.m. first serve at the Barton Gym.