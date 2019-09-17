Kansas woman airlifted to hospital after bicycle, SUV accident

LYON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident Monday in Lyon County.

Just after 9:30 a.m., EMS and police responded to the intersection of 12th Avenue and East Street in Emporia, according to police Sgt. Lisa Sage.

A bicycle ridden by a 21-year-old woman from Emporia was northbound on East Street and did not stop at a stop sign, according to witnesses. The bicycle collided with the rear driver’s side of a northbound SUV driven by a 56-year-old woman,

EMS transported the bicyclist who was unconscious to the hospital in Emporia, according to Sage. She was later air-lifted to another hospital. She was not wearing a helmet, according to Sage.

Police have not release names of those involved and late Tuesday afternoon were working to learn the condition of the bicycle rider, according to Sage.