Great Bend to pay $81K to fix waterline leaks near Meadowlark Lane

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

In August, Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis acknowledged the long-lasting problem of water leaks throughout town, especially those just south of 24th Street. For $81,401, the Great Bend City Council approved the bid from APAC out of Hutchinson to make the repairs to the main valves on the waterline along Meadowlark Lane.

The broken valves have caused water leaks above ground in streets and residents’ yards for several months.

“This has already gone on for a considerable amount of time so we think the proper thing to do is award this to APAC,” said Francis. “Let them do the entirety of the project in a timely manner.”

Francis says there are five main valves broken along Meadowlark that will need repaired. Eventually, the hope is purchase the equipment and train staff how to make these repairs instead of hiring a contractor.

“We know there are several valves in our system that do not work,” said Francis. “We know we will encounter this again. We are starting to investigate what it would take to purchase equipment and train our staff. Right now, we are not capable of it.”

Francis expected the repairs to be finished by late October or early November.