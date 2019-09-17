Eureka football to play first home game since 2018 tornado

EUREKA, Kan. (AP) — The Eureka High School football team will have the home field advantage for the first time in more than a year when it plays on Sept. 27.

The team will play at home that night for the first time since an EF-3 tornado destroyed their field, more than 150 homes and close to two dozen businesses in June 2018.

The team — called the Tornadoes — played every game last season on the road.

KSNW-TV reports Justin Zimmers, a senior, said the game will be a true homecoming. Even though fans followed the team to away games last year, Zimmers said it will be exciting to play in front of hometown fans again.

Eureka, about 60 miles east of Wichita, has about 2,400 residents.