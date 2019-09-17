Deputies arrest Kansas felon for burglary despite his excuse

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 3p.m. Monday, the owner of a property located at 26736 Paw Paw Creek Road in rural Wabaunsee County contacted the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office 911 emergency dispatch and reported when they had arrived home they had observed a white Chevy pick-up on their property and a man later identified as Thomas “Tommy” Farrell, 50, St. Marys, Kansas, placing property that belonged to the property owner inside of the bed of the truck, according to a media release. The property owner attempted to block the drive so that the suspect’s truck could not leave.

Farrell drove the truck around the property owner and left the property with the owner following while still in contact with the sheriff’s office.

The truck drove east on Paw-Paw Creek Road and then turned south onto N. McFarland Road where it continued south to Sunflower Road. The truck stopped and Farrell told the property owner that he must have been at the “wrong address.” Farrell then returned to Paw-Paw Creek Road and unloaded the property that he had taken without consent, permission, or knowledge of the owner.

As he was unloading this property officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

Unfortunately for Mr. Farrell the “no harm no foul rule”, “all-e-all-e-outs in free rule”, or “the oops wrong house rule” does not seem to apply in this situation, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies arrested Farrell for burglary and several other charges and booked into the Wabaunsee County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.00.

Farrell has previous convictions for theft and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.