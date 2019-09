Dakota’s Deals – Tues. Sept. 17th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

1. 1989 3/4 CHEVY CHAISE & REAR ENDS 4WHL DRIVE FOR SALE. 620-617-9058

2. JACKETS FOR SALE KC ROYALS SIZE XL, CHIEFS SIZE L. 620-786-1000

3. LOOKING FOR 4 TIRES & RIMS FOR A 2008 DODGE AVENGER. 639-2926

4. 17FT BOAT FOR SALE & ENTAINERING OFFERS. 793-9304

5. 93 FORD F-350 PICKUP WITH UTILITY BOX FOR SALE. 34″ STORM DOOR, ALMOND IN COLOR & HIDDEN HINGE FOR SALE. 620-786-1208

6. LOOKING FOR A MOBILITY SCOOTER. 620-377-7043

7. FARM FRESH EGGS, BIRD CAGES COLORS AND SIZES, FISH TANKS, 2 KINDS OF DUCKS AND ROOSTERS FOR SALE. 792-7074

8. 2007 CHEVY SILVERADO LT- 1/2 TON EXTENDED CAB 4 WHL DRIVE 157,000 MILES ON IT. ASKING $10,500 785-220-1022 LOCATED NEAR PRATT, KS.

9. LOOKING FOR SOME LARGE AREA RUGS FOR UNDER FURNITURE. LOOKING FOR FLOOR LAMPS. 620-792-9710

10. 24FT DOUBLE DISC GREAT PLAINS 10″ SPACING DRILL WITH LIQUID FERTILIZER FOR SALE $4500. LOOKING FOR SUITCASE WEIGHTS FOR JOHN DEERE TRACTOR. 785-303-0645

11. AWNING FOR SALE MADE OUT OF AIRCRAFT ALUMINUM IN EXCELLENT SHAPE, IT IS PAINTABLE 67″ X 28″ X 48″. 620-791-7510

12. HOT TUB COVER HINGE FITS 5′ HOT TUB TO GIVEAWAY. 653-4929

13. WOOD BURNING STOVE OCTAGON SHAPE 36″ TALL – TO BE USED FOR SHOP OR GARAGE WAS ASKING $50 WILL TAKE $35. FLAT SCREEN TV’S 28″ FOR $35, 17″ FOR $15, LARIAT ROPES FOR SALE $15EA 785-259-4200

14. 2 LOG RACKS FOR SALE – MADE OUT OF UPSET TUBING HAVE ENDS AND LEGS 1 IS 10 &1/2 LONG AND 11 & 1/2 LONG. WOOD BURNING STOVE MADE OUT OF 100 GALLON HOT WATER TANK HAS A GLASS DOOR FOR SALE. 2002 TRAILER FOR SALE 7′ WIDE 18′ LONG, TANDEM AXLE WOULD ENTERTAIN OFFERS. 620-804-0064

15. 36″ YARD ARIATOR – PULL BEHIND FOR SALE. 617-1328

16. 3RD ROW CHEVY TAHOE SEATS TAN IN COLOR EXCELLENT SHAPE FOR SALE $140 FOR THE PAIR. 2 FIRESTONE TIRES 215 65 16 HAVE 75% TREAD $20 EA. 316-519-6050

17. WASHER (IN GOOD SHAPE) & DRYER (DRYER NEEDS A CORD) FOR SALE. PAIR OF TIRES 275 65 20 HIGHWAY TREAD. 85 HP EVINRUDE OUTBOARD MOTOR FOR SALE. 793-0979

18. LARGE DRESSERS (LONG) FOR SALE 1 – MID CENTURY MODERN ASKING $60 1- SOLID OAK AND HEAVY ASKING $85, 2 – ANTIQUE CHESTER DRAWERS $80 EA. 2 – OLD DESK $65 EA. 617-5136

19. LOOKING FOR 2 OR 4 USED TIRES SIZE 205 70 15. 786-0701