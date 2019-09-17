Cop Shop (9/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/16)

Theft

At 3:37 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 1512 Main Street in La Crosse, reported a theft.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/16)

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 10:37 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3121 Meadowlark Ln.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 11:49 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:06 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3320 17th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 4:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 101.

Animal Complaint

At 5:53 p.m. a dog locked in a vehicle at Wendy’s, 3519 10th Street, was reported. Animal Control responded.

Theft

At 9:24 p.m. a theft was reported at 4908 10th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2337 Washington Street.