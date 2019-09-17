APAC to handle waterline replacement near Great Bend hospital

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A bid opening for the St. Rose Medical Pavilion waterline replacement was held Sept. 10. The project includes replacing a leaking line located under an access tunnel along Broadway. The City of Great Bend received one bid. The low, qualified bidder was APAC with a total base bid of $51,982.

“The existing line that is leaking is underneath the tunnel,” said PEC Engineer Josh Golka. “The relocated line will be above the tunnel. That’s relatively shallow, so we are going to casing the line in steel and it will be insulated for concerns of frost depth.”

The leaky pipe is on the south side of Broadway, just west of Polk Street.

APAC, from Hutchinson, is also handling the faulty water valve replacement project on Meadowlark Lane for more than $81,000.