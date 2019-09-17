A hint of marijuana detected following Great Bend traffic stop

On Tuesday, Sept. 17 at approximately 12:15 p.m. a Great Bend Police Department detective made a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Harrison. During the traffic stop, the odor of marijuana was detected, so a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Approximately 5 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, acid, mushrooms, MDMA, and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Xavier Allen Carey, W/M 25, was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked and confined in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.