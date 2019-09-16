Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84.