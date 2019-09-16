Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 84.