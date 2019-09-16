GREAT BEND – Trella Ann Berscheidt, 75, passed away September 12, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born February 29, 1944 in Alexander, KS to Glenn C. & Hazel M. (Swartz) Scheuerman. She married Paul Berscheidt June 23, 1962, at Ellinwood, KS. He survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Trella worked as a Clerk at the Barton County Courthouse. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping people and performed volunteer work. Trella loved people, her family and always took care of her husband.

Survivors include, her husband Paul of the home; one son, Michael Berscheidt of Gardner, KS; one daughter, Kimberly Schenk and husband Greg of Great Bend; two brothers, Terry D. Scheuerman and wife Naomi of Tecumseh, OK, and Clifford E. Scheuerman and wife Lynne of Great Bend; 7 grandchildren, Craig Berscheidt, Matthew Schenk, Aaron Berscheidt and wife Kayla, Jason Berscheidt and wife Liz, Jessica Kelly and husband Cody, Sarah Smith and husband Jace, and Blake Berscheidt; and 4 great grandchildren, Colson Kelly, Chloe Kelly, Emma Smith, and Layla Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore. Interment will be in the Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery, Ellinwood. Memorials have been designated to the Central Kansas Association for the Visually Impaired, Golden Belt Memorial Park Veterans’ Memorial and Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

