Police: Shots fired after large fight in parking lot near Aggieville in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence in Manhattan.

Just after 3a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a large fight in progress in the parking lot of a house party located in the 1300 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan, according to Captain Josh Kyle.

Shortly thereafter police received multiple reports of shots fired with people running from the area.

The house where the fight occurred was hit by bullets, according to Kyle. Police have not reported any injuries.

An Aggravated Assault report was filed listing several men as victims ranging in ages from 21 to 31 years-of-age, according to Kyle.

The suspect who allegedly fired the shots was described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt and acid washed jeans.

Police have not made an arrest.