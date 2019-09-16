Police ask for help to identify woman who robbed Kansas bank

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and have released security camera images of the suspect.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a bank robbery call at the Fidelity Bank in the 2100 block of North Bradley Fair in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who reported a suspect entering the bank and handing a note to a teller indicating a gun. Money was given to the suspect who then fled the business on foot. There were no injuries in this case.

If you know the identity of this individual or have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.