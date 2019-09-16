Paul Eugene Nather, 57, Timken, Kansas, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.

Paul was born July 8, 1962, in La Crosse, Kansas, the son of Edward Ernest and Mary Ann (Oborny) Nather. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. He was a farmer, and a master mechanic for Superior Essex, Hoisington, Kansas, for 21 years.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas.

On April 13, 2013, he married Sheila Schad at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located on the grounds of the Barton County Historical Society Museum and Village, Great Bend, Kansas.

Survivors include: his wife, Sheila Nather, Timken, Kansas; four daughters, Jennifer Roth (Zachary), La Crosse, Kansas, Kera Willer (Erik), Phillipsburg, Kansas, Audra Nuckolls (Nate Warner), Great Bend, Kansas, and Sedonah Schad, Timken, Kansas; one grandson, Riggins Willer, Phillipsburg, Kansas; one brother, Ed Nather, Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Annie Pechanec, Hays, Kansas, and Linda Hampton, (Paul), Larned, Kansas; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas, with Father Anselm Eke officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Rush County Sheriff’s Office Equipment Fund, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.