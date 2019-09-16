Monday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes bounced back from the first scoreless opening quarter of his career in the regular season by throwing four touchdown passes in a near-perfect second period that led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders held Mahomes in check for the opening 15 minutes before he carved up an overmatched defense with big play after big play in the second quarter for the Chiefs.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam off Junior Fernández with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 to keep up their playoff push by winning for the ninth time in 10 games. Milwaukee remained one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card and closed within three games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wade Miley bounced back from two disastrous starts with six strong innings and Josh Reddick’s five hits included a two-run homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 12-3, completing a three-game sweep. Abraham Toro and Reddick each drove in three runs, Kyle Tucker banged a two-run homer and Yuli Gurriel’s solo shot was his 28th homer. The Astros’ 98th victory tied them for tops in the majors with the New York Yankees, who lost at Toronto. Both are 98-53.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a hat trick and broke Los Angeles’ season goal record with 26 in the Galaxy’s 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The 37-year-old Swedish star tied it at 1 in 32nd minute to match the goal record set by Carlos Ruiz in 2002, then gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead in the 51st to break the mark and completed the hat trick in the 85th.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will meet with a hand specialist after hurting his right thumb during the 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brees suffered his injury when he hit his throwing hand on the hand of Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald with 6:48 remaining in the first quarter. Brees says he was unable to grip the ball.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) _ Dak Prescott carved up the Washington Redskins’ defense with his arm and his legs, completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 69 yards in a 31-21 Dallas Cowboys victory to improve to 2-0. A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 111 yards and scored a touchdown.

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Martin Truex Jr. raced his way into the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs with a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the opening round of the postseason. The win is Truex’s series-best fifth of the season and again cemented Joe Gibbs Racing as the team to beat in this 10-race playoff series. JGR has 14 wins in its Toyotas this season through 27 races.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 6 Philadelphia 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 5

Final Baltimore 8 Detroit 2

Final Houston 12 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 6 Texas 1

Final L-A Angels 6 Tampa Bay 4

Final Seattle 11 Chi White Sox 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Atlanta 0

Final Milwaukee 7 St. Louis 6

Final Chi Cubs 16 Pittsburgh 6

Final Colorado 10 San Diego 5

Final San Francisco 2 Miami 1

Final Cincinnati 3 Arizona 1

Final L-A Dodgers 3 N-Y Mets 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Detroit 13 L.A. Chargers 10

Final Indianapolis 19 Tennessee 17

Final Dallas 31 Washington 21

Final Seattle 28 Pittsburgh 26

Final Green Bay 21 Minnesota 16

Final Buffalo 28 N-Y Giants 14

Final Houston 13 Jacksonville 12

Final Baltimore 23 Arizona 17

Final San Francisco 41 Cincinnati 17

Final New England 43 Miami 0

Final Kansas City 28 Oakland 10

Final Chicago 16 Denver 14

Final L.A. Rams 27 New Orleans 9

Final Atlanta 24 Philadelphia 20

Monday Cleveland @ N.Y. Jets