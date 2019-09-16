KHP investigating wrong-way, head-on crash that injured 2

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident that injured two people just after 9p.m. Sunday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Nissan Maxima driven by Denilson Acosta Rodriguez, 19, Manhattan, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Kansas 18 three miles from Interstate 70.

The Nissan struck a 2013 Chevy Cruz driven by Christina D. Tanguay, 17, Junction City, and a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Tori A. Lamb, 19, Ellsworth, head-on.

EMS transported an unidentified occupant in the Nissan and a passenger in the Chevy Hannah R. Burkhart, 17, Fort Riley to KU Medical Center.

Acosta Rodriguez fled the scene of the accident, according to the KHP.

Tanguay, a passenger in the Maxima Odalis M. Castaneda Carranza, 20, La Puente, CA., and Lamb were not injured. All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.