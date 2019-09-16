KBI: Suspect in Rooks County homicide found dead at McPherson Co. home

RICE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office released new information related to the murder of Mark Reif.

On Wednesday evening Sept. 11, and Thursday morning Sept. 12, KBI agents interviewed a suspect who was identified in the case, Jon Flowers, 47, of Inman, Kan. Multiple search warrants were also served at Flowers’s residence at 2385 31st Rd. in Inman.

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at approximately 7:25 p.m., deputies from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to Flowers’s home for a welfare check when he did not show up to work or respond to contact from family. When deputies arrived, they discovered Flowers dead inside the residence. An autopsy was conducted, and the preliminary results indicate that Flowers’s manner of death was suicide.

At this time, it is believed that Flowers acted alone in the murder of Reif, and there is no indication that the violence was random.

ROOKS COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred near Plainville, Kan.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 9:10 a.m. Monday morning when a family member went to 2610 19th Rd. in rural Rooks County and found 56-year-old Mark E. Reif deceased inside his home. Deputies arrived at the residence around 9:20 a.m. and discovered that Reif had died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 425-6312. Callers may remain anonymous.