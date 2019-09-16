Kansas man jailed after alleged hatchet attack

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hatchet attack on Sunday.

Just after 11:15 p.m., officers police responded to a residence in the 600 block of SE 37th in Topeka on reports of a possible cutting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from what appeared to be a laceration. He was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response for treatment.

Police arrested 40-year-old Winfred Devine Diamond-Cox and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of battery.