Kansas boy dies from injuries after accident on his horse

COWLEY COUNTY — The Winfield community is mourning the death of a 7-year-old boy after a fatal accident on Sunday.

Max Henderson, a second grader at Country View Elementary died from injuries after an accident on his horse, according to the school.

A statement from his parents Shane and Missi Henderson describes what happened, “We know a lot of people loved our boy, so we want to let you know how God chose to bring him home. We were at home roping the calf sled. His pony flipped over on him. He got up a ran away about 20 feet and went down. We got to him and he said he couldn’t breathe. We rushed him to William Newton Hospital where they stabilized him and the transported him to Wesley. They saw a slight bleed and some minor internal injuries. They soon realized his Vena Cava was severed. A team of doctors worked their tails off, but it wasn’t meant to be. He came out of surgery, but left this earth soon after.”

Country View Elementary said “It is with deep regret we inform you about a recent loss to the Country View School family. Max Henderson passed away from injuries related to his accident. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students.

Country View will have professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school staff available tomorrow to help deal with this sudden loss.

We are saddened by the loss to our school family and will make every effort to help you and your children as you need.

In order to show love and support for Max, the school asked students to wear a western outfit on Monday if you have one, cowboy hat, boots, bandana, etc… are all acceptable.”