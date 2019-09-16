Kan. man faces prison for lying on drinking water quality report to EPA

WICHITA, KAN. – The former operator of the water system in Garden Plain, Kan., pleaded guilty Monday to falsifying a report on the quality of the city’s drinking water, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Arthur Wolfe, 64, Norwich, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of a making a false statement in a report to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that is required by the Environmental Protection Agency. Wolfe certified a bacteriological report in falsely represented water samples taken at the water treatment plant as samples taken at other locations.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 2. He faces a penalty of up to a year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000.